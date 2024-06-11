Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Trading Up 0.6%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) was up 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.30 and last traded at $23.27. Approximately 5,905,642 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 58,162,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.13.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.65.

The stock has a market cap of $52.98 billion, a PE ratio of 193.93, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.95.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $134,076,817.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,520,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,224,376.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $113,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 186,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,247,445.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $134,076,817.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,520,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,224,376.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,376,560 shares of company stock worth $240,032,613. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,741,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $4,446,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,196,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,549,000 after purchasing an additional 116,220 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 193,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 115,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Udine Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,612,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

