Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Position Reduced by Barometer Capital Management Inc.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 563.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

COWZ traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $54.81. 2,043,333 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.84.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

