PAAL AI Price Reaches $0.27 (PAAL)

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. In the last week, PAAL AI has traded down 26.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PAAL AI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000404 BTC on exchanges. PAAL AI has a total market cap of $222.70 million and approximately $8.35 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAAL AI Token Profile

PAAL AI’s launch date was June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 818,462,064 tokens. The official website for PAAL AI is www.paal.ai. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. PAAL AI’s official message board is medium.com/@admin_42570.

Buying and Selling PAAL AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 818,439,094.229412 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.27163175 USD and is down -10.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $9,141,738.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paal.ai/.”

