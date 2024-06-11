P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,421 shares during the quarter. Albertsons Companies comprises approximately 1.2% of P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $5,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 9.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,144,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,786 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $312,510,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,992,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,832,000 after purchasing an additional 283,100 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 4,401,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,233,000 after purchasing an additional 133,900 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,125,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,880,000 after purchasing an additional 790,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Albertsons Companies stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.05. 1,535,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,010,820. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.50. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.84 and a one year high of $23.88.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.40 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 68.02% and a net margin of 1.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACI has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Albertsons Companies

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,433,793.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,433,793.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $493,086.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,877.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albertsons Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.