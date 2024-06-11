Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT) Insider Nick Keher Acquires 146 Shares

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) insider Nick Keher acquired 146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.30) per share, for a total transaction of £148.92 ($189.63).
Nick Keher also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 13th, Nick Keher acquired 131 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £149.34 ($190.17).
- On Thursday, April 11th, Nick Keher purchased 130 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £149.50 ($190.37).
Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of ONT traded up GBX 1.02 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 102.62 ($1.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,787. The firm has a market capitalization of £885.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -534.74 and a beta of 0.64. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc has a 52-week low of GBX 91.24 ($1.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 279 ($3.55). The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 106.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 142.90.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONT
About Oxford Nanopore Technologies
Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Nanopore Technologies
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Top 3 High-Yield Stocks with Strong Analyst Ratings
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Stocks to Watch: Chip Shortage Impact on Industries
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Dividend King ABM Industries is on Track for New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.