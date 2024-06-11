Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT) Insider Nick Keher Acquires 146 Shares

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) insider Nick Keher acquired 146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.30) per share, for a total transaction of £148.92 ($189.63).

Nick Keher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 13th, Nick Keher acquired 131 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £149.34 ($190.17).

On Thursday, April 11th, Nick Keher purchased 130 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £149.50 ($190.37).

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ONT traded up GBX 1.02 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 102.62 ($1.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,787. The firm has a market capitalization of £885.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -534.74 and a beta of 0.64. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc has a 52-week low of GBX 91.24 ($1.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 279 ($3.55). The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 106.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 142.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on ONT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.67) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.46) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 303.75 ($3.87).

About Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

