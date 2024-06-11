Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Takes $15.05 Million Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,054,000. Humana comprises approximately 1.1% of Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Humana by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Humana by 274.1% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $423.63.

Shares of Humana stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $351.13. The stock had a trading volume of 407,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,121. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $333.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.78. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $298.61 and a 12-month high of $530.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.52.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

