Oribel Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 223,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $32,990,000. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 2.2% of Oribel Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $3,426,529,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 15,896.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,737,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $550,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714,069 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,668,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $688,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,704 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 99,165 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278,076 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $227,566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of AMD traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $157.48. 21,557,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,678,914. The company has a market cap of $254.54 billion, a PE ratio of 233.49, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.87 and its 200-day moving average is $161.90. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total transaction of $3,025,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,290,831.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total value of $3,025,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,290,831.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,400 shares of company stock valued at $30,077,126. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

