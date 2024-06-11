Oribel Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 126,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,734,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ST. Analog Century Management LP purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $7,843,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 459,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,280,000 after buying an additional 141,936 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $46,794,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,983,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $112,087,000 after buying an additional 31,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 737,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,699,000 after buying an additional 418,525 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.78.

Sensata Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ST stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.09. The stock had a trading volume of 316,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,376. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $47.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.70 and its 200 day moving average is $36.31.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.58% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is -436.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Ali John Mirshekari acquired 73,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,864,776.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,776.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sensata Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.