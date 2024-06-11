Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Position Boosted by Harber Asset Management LLC

Harber Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 213,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,487 shares during the quarter. Okta accounts for 4.5% of Harber Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Harber Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $19,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Okta in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of OKTA traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.11. 2,089,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,915,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.22. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Activity at Okta

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at $646,252.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Okta news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at $646,252.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total transaction of $445,615.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,119.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Okta from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.48.

Okta Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Featured Articles

