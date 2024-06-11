OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Acquired by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management boosted its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares during the quarter. OGE Energy comprises about 1.0% of Dean Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 178.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 441.9% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the third quarter worth about $105,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of OGE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Shares of OGE Energy stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,689. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $37.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.74.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $596.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.37 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.418 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 84.77%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

