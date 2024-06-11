Oculis’ (OCS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 151.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OCS. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Oculis from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Oculis from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Oculis from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Oculis in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Oculis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

OCS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.93. 3,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,619. Oculis has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The company has a market cap of $483.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.73.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.03). Oculis had a negative net margin of 6,712.02% and a negative return on equity of 52.72%. The company had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Oculis will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Oculis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,980,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Oculis by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 95,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 30,750 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Oculis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oculis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

