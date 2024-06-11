Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading Up 0.6% This Week

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Oasis Network has a market cap of $804.44 million and $89.82 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,492.58 or 0.05199284 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00046858 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00009131 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00013471 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00015132 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00011261 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002354 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.12051609 USD and is up 1.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $90,516,657.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

