Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 510 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 89,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,253,000 after purchasing an additional 50,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $573,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.95. 31,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,260. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.75 and its 200 day moving average is $98.89. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.81 and a 52 week high of $105.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.