Northwest Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,007 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth $249,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 3.7% in the third quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in Tesla by 7.4% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 16,713 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 9.1% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JW Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth $2,627,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,855 shares of company stock valued at $19,285,643. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $5.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.60. 31,663,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,487,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.77. The company has a market cap of $537.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Tesla from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.