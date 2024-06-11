Northwest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 16,436 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,436 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $5,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VeraBank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 204,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after buying an additional 10,347 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $426,000. Heritage Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. MB Generational Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $553,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.77. The company had a trading volume of 79,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,828. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $30.80 and a 52-week high of $38.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

