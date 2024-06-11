Northwest Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFGR. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Finally, Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000.

Get Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DFGR traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.78. The stock had a trading volume of 37,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,595. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.