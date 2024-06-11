Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $314,000 Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the third quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 256,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,412,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.7% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 55,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.9% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.4 %
Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $166.61. 903,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,522,970. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.12. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $168.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.85%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.76.
Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble
In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,265.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,265.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Procter & Gamble
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
