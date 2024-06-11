Northwest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 12,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Sollinda Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $11,400,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IEI traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $114.71. 146,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,694,815. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.44. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.45 and a 12 month high of $117.79.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2992 dividend. This represents a $3.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.