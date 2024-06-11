Northwest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,520 Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIHP. Lam Group Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,194,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,940,000 after acquiring an additional 278,512 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 272,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 55,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 16,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fischer Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC now owns 296,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 184,491 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,598 shares. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.01.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

