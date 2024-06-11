Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $270.00 price target on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $264.56.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $225.11 on Friday. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $183.09 and a 12-month high of $263.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $234.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

In other news, Director Claude Mongeau bought 5,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $221.00 per share, with a total value of $1,248,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Claude Mongeau purchased 5,650 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $221.00 per share, with a total value of $1,248,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,420,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 956 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

