NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:NGL traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,112,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07. NGL Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $6.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.54.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.57). NGL Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 20.54% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGL. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Visionary Horizons LLC acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 457.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 12,796 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

