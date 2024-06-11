NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.
Shares of NYSE:NGL traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,112,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07. NGL Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $6.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.54.
NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.57). NGL Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 20.54% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.
