NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.850-4.320 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.23-$3.43 EPS.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NEE traded down $4.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.41. 10,671,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,646,527. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $80.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $148.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.79 and a 200 day moving average of $63.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

Several research firms have commented on NEE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.50.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

