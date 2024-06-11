Nexo Trading 2.1% Lower This Week (NEXO)

Nexo (NEXO) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. Nexo has a total market cap of $793.65 million and approximately $7.60 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nexo has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One Nexo token can currently be bought for about $1.42 or 0.00002083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nexo alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Nexo Profile

Nexo was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. The Reddit community for Nexo is https://reddit.com/r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @nexo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nexo is nexo.com/blog. The official website for Nexo is nexo.com.

Buying and Selling Nexo

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO is a utility token used within the NEXO platform, bridging the gap between traditional finance and the digital asset economy. NEXO users can borrow fiat or stablecoins by collateralizing cryptocurrencies. Furthermore, NEXO token holders are eligible to participate in platform decisions, emphasizing the platform’s community-centric philosophy. The token also offers holders up to 12% annual interest on the NEXO tokens held in their wallets. Moreover, holding NEXO tokens enrolls users in NEXO’s Loyalty Program, granting them higher yields on crypto and fiat currencies, preferential borrowing rates, and free crypto withdrawals. The NEXO token was created by Nexo AG, a FinTech group established in 2017, based in Zug, Switzerland, that blends traditional finance and blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.