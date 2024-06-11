NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) Trading Down 5.3%

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) dropped 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.64 and last traded at $6.67. Approximately 2,293,194 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 6,407,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXE has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on NexGen Energy in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Haywood Securities raised NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NXE

NexGen Energy Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -694.31 and a beta of 1.92.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,505,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,062 shares in the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 6.3% in the first quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 24,083,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,317 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 5,020.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,222,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,047,000 after purchasing an additional 15,905,444 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 10.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,319,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 99,379.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,674,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,882,000 after purchasing an additional 11,663,182 shares in the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NexGen Energy

(Get Free Report)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.