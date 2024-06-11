NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.25.

NASDAQ NAMS opened at $19.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.30 and a 200-day moving average of $18.42. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $26.35.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James N. Topper bought 8,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $181,223.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,008,429 shares in the company, valued at $64,681,223.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James N. Topper bought 8,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $181,223.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,008,429 shares in the company, valued at $64,681,223.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johannes Jacob Piete Kastelein sold 190,476 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $4,095,234.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. bought a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,157,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,015,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,920,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,018,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 315,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

