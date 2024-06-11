Nebula Research & Development LLC Purchases New Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STZ. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $806,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 71,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,863,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on STZ. Barclays cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $288.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.20.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE STZ traded down $2.06 on Tuesday, reaching $249.62. The company had a trading volume of 372,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,044. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.50 and a 52 week high of $274.87. The stock has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $256.41 and its 200-day moving average is $251.69.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,844,638. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,031 shares of company stock worth $12,582,321. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

