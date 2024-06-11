Nebula Research & Development LLC Makes New Investment in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,371 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 13,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.57. The company had a trading volume of 126,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,906. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.73 and its 200-day moving average is $91.12. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $74.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.72.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 22.73%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -977.67%.

In related news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total value of $671,308.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,711.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price (up from $106.00) on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AECOM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.25.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

