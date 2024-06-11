Nebula Research & Development LLC Invests $1.60 Million in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000. Gartner accounts for approximately 0.5% of Nebula Research & Development LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IT. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Gartner by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IT traded down $2.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $433.50. 309,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,940. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $444.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $451.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.61 and a 12-month high of $486.54.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total transaction of $200,241.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,558.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total value of $200,241.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,558.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total value of $4,552,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 608,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,929,568.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,004 shares of company stock valued at $10,774,423. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IT shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Gartner in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $474.50.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

