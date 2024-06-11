Nebula Research & Development LLC Invests $1.57 Million in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 25,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000. CRISPR Therapeutics makes up about 0.5% of Nebula Research & Development LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRSP. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3,400.0% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

CRSP traded up $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.40. The stock had a trading volume of 564,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,610. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.78. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $37.55 and a one year high of $91.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.53 million. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $1,449,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,084,682.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $1,449,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,084,682.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raju Prasad sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total value of $256,159.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,740.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,106 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,917 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRSP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.46.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

