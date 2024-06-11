Nebula Research & Development LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 109.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Republic Services comprises 0.5% of Nebula Research & Development LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3,014.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RSG. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 540 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,040.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,040.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Price Performance

NYSE RSG traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $186.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.23 and a 1-year high of $196.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.43.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

