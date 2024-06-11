Nebula Research & Development LLC Buys 39,962 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 146.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,962 shares during the quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Equity Commonwealth worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the third quarter worth $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Equity Commonwealth Stock Performance

EQC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.26. The company had a trading volume of 187,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,201. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.02. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.27.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.