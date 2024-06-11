Nebula Research & Development LLC Buys 3,298 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 127.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,890 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up 0.5% of Nebula Research & Development LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Boeing by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,841 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Boeing by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Boeing by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,870 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its position in Boeing by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $6.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,009,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,782,995. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.73 and a beta of 1.55. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $159.70 and a 1-year high of $267.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.33.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

