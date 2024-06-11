Nebula Research & Development LLC Buys 10,692 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 164.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,212 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares during the quarter. Agilysys makes up about 0.4% of Nebula Research & Development LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Nebula Research & Development LLC owned 0.06% of Agilysys worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agilysys by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Agilysys by 247.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Agilysys by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Vawter Financial Ltd. bought a new stake in Agilysys in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agilysys in the 3rd quarter valued at $414,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agilysys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGYS traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.34. The stock had a trading volume of 44,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,707. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.35. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.08 and a 12-month high of $105.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Activity

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.95 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 36.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilysys news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 8,948 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $887,194.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 166,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,552,398.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 8,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $887,194.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,552,398.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry C. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total value of $1,028,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,216,637.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 429,343 shares of company stock worth $41,697,157. 23.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Agilysys from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Agilysys from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.33.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

