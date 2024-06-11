Nebula Research & Development LLC Acquires 7,282 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 188.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,282 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATR. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 191.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,438,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,820,000 after buying an additional 21,545 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 10,796 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,371,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,447,000 after acquiring an additional 225,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total value of $476,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,454.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AptarGroup news, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $121,085.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,337.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $476,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,454.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,976 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATR. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AptarGroup from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair raised AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

AptarGroup Price Performance

Shares of ATR traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.14. 42,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,614. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.59 and a 200-day moving average of $137.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.30. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.63 and a 52 week high of $151.73.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.40 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.83%. On average, analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

