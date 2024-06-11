National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Shares Sold by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management trimmed its position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,677 shares during the period. National HealthCare accounts for 1.1% of Dean Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 9,150.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in National HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of National HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of National HealthCare in the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

National HealthCare Trading Down 0.9 %

NHC stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.24. 61,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,807. National HealthCare Co. has a 1 year low of $56.87 and a 1 year high of $107.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.37.

National HealthCare Profile

National HealthCare ( NYSEAMERICAN:NHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $297.18 million for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 5.85%.

(Free Report)

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.