Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Position Trimmed by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 963,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 53,898 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.80% of Natera worth $60,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Natera during the third quarter worth approximately $922,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Natera by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 238,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,562,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Natera during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Natera by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NTRA shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Natera from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Natera from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.19.

Insider Transactions at Natera

In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $71,916.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,783,341.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Natera news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total value of $220,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,907.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $71,916.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,552 shares in the company, valued at $18,783,341.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,106 shares of company stock worth $24,521,761 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Natera Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NTRA traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $111.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,268. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of -35.79 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $112.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.77 and a 200-day moving average of $80.84.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $367.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.31 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 30.24%. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Natera Company Profile

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.