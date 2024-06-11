Nano Price Tops $1.03 (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 11th. During the last week, Nano has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00001556 BTC on major exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $137.82 million and $2.85 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,490.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $436.23 or 0.00656107 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.40 or 0.00114910 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00008872 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00038051 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.00 or 0.00260198 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00049060 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00075268 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nano

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.