Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Up 0%

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.32 and last traded at $41.25. 132,637 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,149,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.23.

Several research analysts recently commented on MPLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

The stock has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.12.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01). Mplx had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 34.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 28,771,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,023,413,000 after buying an additional 4,579,152 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter worth $67,253,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 4.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,917,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $744,036,000 after acquiring an additional 809,273 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Mplx by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,028,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,154,000 after purchasing an additional 765,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Mplx by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,826,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,909,000 after purchasing an additional 639,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

