Model N (NYSE:MODN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MODN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Model N in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Model N presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2,990,000.00 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.45 million. Model N had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 0.10%. Model N’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 6,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $201,509.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 214,182 shares in the company, valued at $6,391,190.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 20,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $601,132.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 884,172 shares in the company, valued at $26,339,483.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 6,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $201,509.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 214,182 shares in the company, valued at $6,391,190.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,167 shares of company stock worth $2,033,732. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Model N in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Model N by 1,594.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 24.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Model N in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Model N in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

