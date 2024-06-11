Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Sells 270 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,550 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.3 %

QUALCOMM stock traded up $2.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $209.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,465,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,887,605. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.33 and a 1-year high of $217.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.79. The stock has a market cap of $233.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 45.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on QUALCOMM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $616,684.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $1,346,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 261,893 shares in the company, valued at $44,068,735.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $616,684.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,947.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,206,875 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.