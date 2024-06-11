Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Sells 161 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,253 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for approximately 0.9% of Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDX traded up $5.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $253.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,475,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,423. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $222.01 and a 1-year high of $291.27. The stock has a market cap of $62.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

In related news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 10,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.28, for a total value of $2,914,455.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,587,129.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on FedEx in a research report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.92.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

