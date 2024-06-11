Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Purchases Shares of 1,200 Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPOT. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter worth $1,420,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 11.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 27.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 99,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,314,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,037.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 386,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,721,000 after acquiring an additional 352,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.81.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPOT traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $309.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,547,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,520. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.22. The company has a market cap of $58.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -461.19 and a beta of 1.61. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $129.23 and a 12-month high of $331.08.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

