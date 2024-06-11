Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Lowers Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. reduced its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. BetterWealth LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 479 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO traded up $33.83 on Monday, reaching $1,440.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,104,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,540. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,339.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1,237.25. The company has a market capitalization of $667.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.39, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $795.09 and a one year high of $1,449.05.

Insider Activity

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,276,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,658.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,850.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,353.35.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.