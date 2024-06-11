Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Invests $729,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLV stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.23. 922,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.71. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $66.13.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

