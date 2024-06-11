Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) fell 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.42 and last traded at $7.45. 262,109 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,743,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MNMD. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday, May 24th. Baird R W upgraded Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mind Medicine (MindMed) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Down 3.8 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market cap of $531.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.65.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mind Medicine will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mind Medicine (MindMed)

In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 16,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $156,930.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 580,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,919. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 16,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $156,930.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 580,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,919. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $62,491.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,294. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,749,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,964,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,830,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,698,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,000. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

Read More

