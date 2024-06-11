Mill Road Capital Management LLC Sells 448,182 Shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Mill Road Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Free Report) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 519,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448,182 shares during the period. Duluth makes up approximately 1.3% of Mill Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mill Road Capital Management LLC owned 1.67% of Duluth worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duluth during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duluth in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Duluth by 415.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 49,651 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duluth Trading Up 1.1 %

Duluth stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.80. 60,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,087. Duluth Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $7.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average is $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Duluth ( NASDAQ:DLTH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $245.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.80 million. Duluth had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Duluth Holdings Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Duluth from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Neala Shepherd sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,158.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

