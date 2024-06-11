Mill Road Capital Management LLC Acquires 102,971 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Mill Road Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 583,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,971 shares during the period. QuinStreet accounts for 3.4% of Mill Road Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mill Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $7,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 31,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in QuinStreet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 34,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Singular Research raised shares of QuinStreet to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Shares of QuinStreet stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $16.94. 493,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,443. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.19. The company has a market cap of $936.44 million, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.16. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $19.58.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $168.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.54 million. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 38.56%. Analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

