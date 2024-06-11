MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Down to $1,599.92

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,599.92, but opened at $1,542.00. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $1,495.00, with a volume of 236,304 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSTR. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $1,590.00 to $2,047.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,875.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,793.00.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Stock Down 6.0 %

The company has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.35 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,431.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1,028.96.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) EPS for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $115.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.80 million.

Insider Activity at MicroStrategy

In other MicroStrategy news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 1,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,951.33, for a total transaction of $2,224,516.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,516.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other MicroStrategy news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 1,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,951.33, for a total value of $2,224,516.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,516.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,632.55, for a total value of $5,999,621.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,671 shares of company stock valued at $75,837,011. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 307.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.