Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Position Cut by Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. cut its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for 1.1% of Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $9,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 68.3% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.16.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $669,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,557 shares in the company, valued at $73,982,991.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $669,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,557 shares in the company, valued at $73,982,991.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 13,239 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,572,396.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 260,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,981,985.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 372,446 shares of company stock worth $44,205,683 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MU traded up $3.88 on Monday, reaching $134.82. 14,652,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,144,906. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $149.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.08 and a beta of 1.21. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $135.66.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -13.33%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

