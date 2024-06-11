MGO One Seven LLC Sells 41,718 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

MGO One Seven LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,718 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $9,817,000. Cabana LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,309,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 248.3% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 18,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 13,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,857,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.33. The stock had a trading volume of 62,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,643. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.49.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

